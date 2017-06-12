Angels pitchers holding the fort but need help soon

Somehow, without the services of Garrett Richards , Andrew Heaney , and Tyler Skaggs , the Angels pitchers rank 9th in all of baseball in ERA . A quick look at who is pitching well enough to put the squad in the top third of baseball, though, shows we are leaning on some arms that are either over performing their norms, crossing into uncharted innings waters, or both .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halos Heaven.