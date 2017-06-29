Angels Notes: Mike Trout ready for batting practice on the field
Trout swung at 100 percent effort in the batting cage on Thursday, clearing the way for him to take his first swings on the field on Friday, Manager Mike Scioscia said. "He progressed from soft toss to letting some swings out, which is an important step," Scioscia said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC