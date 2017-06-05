Angels look to replenish farm system in Draft

One of the few consolation prizes of the Angels' disappointing finish last season was that they netted a Top 10 pick in the MLB Draft for the first time since 2000, setting up a crucial class for an organization seeking to replenish a farm system that ranks among the worst in baseball. The 2017 Draft will take place from Monday, June 12, through Wednesday, June 14, beginning with the Draft preview show on MLB Network and MLB.com at 6 p.m on the 12th.

