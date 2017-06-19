Angels: International market tempts team
The international signing period begins on July 2, and the Angels can once again compete for the best players, now that they will be free of the Roberto Baldoquin shackles and operating under a new system. Because the Angels exceeded their bonus pool to sign the Cuban shortstop in January 2015, they were precluded from spending more than $300,000 for international amateurs for two years.
