Angels' hitters stay hot in 8-3 victory over Yankees
Los Angeles Angels' Luis Valbuena watches his RBI single during the seventh inning, in front of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez in a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in New York. ORG XMIT: NYY117 Los Angeles Angels' Parker Bridwell delivers a pitch during the first inning of the teams baseball game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in New York.
