Angels' hitters stay hot in 8-3 victory over Yankees

Los Angeles Angels' Luis Valbuena watches his RBI single during the seventh inning, in front of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez in a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in New York. ORG XMIT: NYY117 Los Angeles Angels' Parker Bridwell delivers a pitch during the first inning of the teams baseball game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.