Angels get 3 homers to snap Royals' six-game win streak

Albert Pujols, Cameron Maybin and Luis Valbuena each homered and Alex Meyer dominated for six innings as part of a two-hitter, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Kansas City 9-0 on Saturday to snap the Royals' six-game winning streak. Maybin hit a leadoff homer in the first inning, Pujols had a two-run shot in the fifth and Valbuena added a three-run homer in the seventh.

