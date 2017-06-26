Angels end Dodgers winning streak at 10

The Dodgers came into Monday night's opener of the Freeway Series as the hottest team in baseball, averaging eight runs per game during a 10-game winning streak with at least one home run in each of their past 17 games and 1.64 per game at home this season . Meanwhile, Angels starter Ricky Nolasco lugged a 5.23 ERA into the game with 23 home runs allowed including at least one in 12 of his starts, more than one in 10. So naturally, Nolasco held the Dodgers scoreless for 6 1/3 innings as the Angels shut out the Dodgers on five hits and snapped their winning streak with a 4-0 defeat Monday night.

