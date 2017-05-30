Angels drop one to Twins; Pujols rema...

Angels drop one to Twins; Pujols remains on No. 599

Friday

ANAHEIM >> The Angels were two outs away from their third straight victory, a night that could have been a celebration for Kole Calhoun and Alex Meyer. Marte's one-out error in the ninth opened the door for three runs that sent the Angels to a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.

