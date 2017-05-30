Albert Pujols slams 600th home run
ANAHEIM >> Albert Pujols joined an exclusive club - and he did it in style - with one historic swing of the bat on Saturday night. The Angels' slugger hit a grand slam for the 600th home run of his career, becoming just the ninth player in major league history to reach that milestone.
