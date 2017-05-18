What Maldonado's assassination of lefties might mean for the Angels

At this point in the young season, the Angels have faced off against left-handed starters twelve times and have come out of those contests 7-5. The team hasn't been terribly overpowering as a whole against southpaws, as Mike Trout is "only" slashing .310/.429/.517 against them, resulting in a "measly" 154 wRC+ and .398 wOBA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halos Heaven.