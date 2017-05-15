Verlander walks into trouble against Angels
Control issues popped up again for Justin Verlander on Sunday, as the veteran right-hander walked five batters for the second time in a five-start span in Detroit's to the Angels. He previously issued six free passes on April 21 against the Twins.
