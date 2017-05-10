Valbuena's bat bolstering Angels' lineup

When the Angels added free-agent infielder Luis Valbuena in January, they knew they were introducing a versatile piece to their lineup. While Valbuena missed the Angels' first 27 games this season with a hamstring injury, he's proved to be a key fixture in the Halos' lineup since making his season debut on May 2. Entering Saturday night, he's batting .290 with nine hits, two homers and four RBIs in 31 at-bats through 10 games.

