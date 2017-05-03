Trout collects 4th Player of the Month Award
Angels center fielder Mike Trout earned American League Player of the Month honors for April by having the best first month of his five-year career. The 25-year-old hit .364 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs, along with a 1.151 OPS, all career bests for April.
