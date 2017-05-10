Tigers Gameday: Jordan Zimmermann vs ...

Tigers Gameday: Jordan Zimmermann vs EMU alum Matt Shoemaker in Anaheim

Who: Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels When: 10:07 p.m. EDT Where: Angel Stadium TV: Fox Sports Detroit Radio: FM 97.1 The Ticket and the Tigers radio network Twitter: Follow Evan Woodbery Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. *Detroit Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez is expected to be activated off the disabled list and make his season debut tonight.

