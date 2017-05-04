Statcast of the Day: Pujols' 595th blast
Albert Pujols continued his historic trek toward 600 home runs on Friday night, launching his 595th career home run in the second inning of the Angels' Pujols hammered an 0-1 fastball from Houston left-hander Dallas Keuchel to dead center to give the Angels an early 1-0 lead. The ball rocketed off Pujols' bat at 107 mph, with a 21-degree launch angle, and traveled a projected 431 feet, according to .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr 8
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC