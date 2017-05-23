Shoemaker, Angels 'pen shut out Rays
Matt Shoemaker and Alex Cobb locked up in an old-fashioned pitching matchup Tuesday night at Tropicana Field. The Angels came away with a 4-0 win over the Rays that featured silent bats and a lot of goose eggs on the scoreboard, thanks to the efficiency and stuff displayed by both pitchers.
