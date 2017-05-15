Series Preview: White Sox @ Angels
The Angels are finally playing teams outside of the AL West, and isn't it glorious? This time they get to face the rebuilding Chicago White Sox who traded away one of the best pitchers in baseball for a plethora of young talent - most of whom aren't quite major league ready. Last year, the Angels were 5-2 against the White Sox, with their losses coming at the hands of Chris Sale and Mat Latos .
