Series Preview: Angels @ Mariners

The Mariners sit in last place in the AL West with a record of 11-15 and were swept by the Angels back in early April. They appear to be heating up, however, and scored more runs than any other team in the AL last week, but many are still asking - why aren't the Mariners better? They also had the most HRs over the past 7 days, and highest batting average at .291.

