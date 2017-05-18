Rays Tales: Mike Trout on short list of greatest ever to visit Trop

Rays Tales: Mike Trout on short list ...

5 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Online

Fourteen Hall of Famers have played at the Trop over the years, and there's a guy coming in this week on a pretty good career path to join them, in Angels CF Mike Trout . With two American League MVP awards , five All-Star selections, a rookie of the year trophy, five Silver Sluggers and league-leading totals in RBIs, steals, walks and runs all before turning 26, Trout has the credentials to be considered the best player in the game today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Online.

