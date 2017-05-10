Pujols ties Yastrzemski for 11th all-time in RBIs

Angels slugger Albert Pujols continued to climb up the RBI leaderboard during the Halos' game against the Tigers in Saturday night's to the Tigers, collecting his 1,844th career RBI and tying Carl Yastrzemski for 11th on the all-time list, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Pujols delivered a bases-loaded, two-run single off Detroit starter Daniel Norris that put the Halos on the board and tied the game, 2-2, in the fifth inning.

