Pujols comes through in 11th as Angels beat Mariners 6-4

Albert Pujols moved his way up another of baseball's all-time lists, then showed he's still got the savvy to steal a base when needed and provide his team a little extra cushion. Pujols' RBI double in the top of the 11th inning scored Mike Trout from first base and the Los Angeles Angels held on for a 6-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Chicago, IL

