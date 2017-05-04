Parker's misstep costs Angels

Parker's misstep costs Angels

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

Blake Parker has been one of the bright spots in an Angels bullpen that has been tested by overwork and injuries this season, but the 31-year-old journeyman faltered on Wednesday night, surrendering four runs in the eighth inning and allowing the Mariners to rally for an "It's real frustrating, especially because the team has been doing so well and you want to keep it going," said Parker, who suffered his first blown save of the season. "It hurts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr 8 NotebookPharter 2
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16) Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16) Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,772,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC