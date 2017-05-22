Off the road: Los Angeles Angels bus crash 25 year anniversary
In the early morning hours of May 22nd 1992, the then Anaheim Angels were involved in a bus crash when one of their team buses left the road in Woodbury, New Jersey. Thirteen people were hurt in the wreck.
