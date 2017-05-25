MLB draft 2017 player profile: Jordon Adell, OF
Depending on how one views Austin Beck, it can be argued that Adell is the second or third best prep bat available in this draft. Season Stats : 92 AB, .554/.656/1.434, 2.091 OPS, 24 HR, 9 2b, 9 K, 32 BB, 18 SB Adell may not be the most polished product, but he makes up for that with an incredible set of tools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halos Heaven.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC