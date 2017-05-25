MLB draft 2017 player profile: Jordon...

MLB draft 2017 player profile: Jordon Adell, OF

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Halos Heaven

Depending on how one views Austin Beck, it can be argued that Adell is the second or third best prep bat available in this draft. Season Stats : 92 AB, .554/.656/1.434, 2.091 OPS, 24 HR, 9 2b, 9 K, 32 BB, 18 SB Adell may not be the most polished product, but he makes up for that with an incredible set of tools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halos Heaven.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16) Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16) Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,311 • Total comments across all topics: 281,360,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC