Mlb 18 mins ago 9:56 p.m.Angels give Fister $1.75M deal to fortify depleted staff

Looking to reinforce an injury-ravaged pitching staff, the Los Angeles Angels agreed Saturday to a deal with Doug Fister that pays $1.75 million while he is in the major leagues and $100,000 in the minors. Fister will report to extended spring training in Arizona to begin workouts.

