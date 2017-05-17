Mets' season on the brink despite Ter...

Mets' season on the brink despite Terry Collins' defiant talk

Like a tattered old baseball, day by day the Mets continue to come apart at the seams, one haunting stitch at a time. They lost their seventh straight game Wednesday in a crushing, but not unpredictable fashion, when Rafael Montero surrendered a walk-off home run to Chris Herrmann, the first batter Montero faced in the 11th inning at Chase Field as the Diamondbacks came away with the 5-4 victory and a sweep of the three-game series.

