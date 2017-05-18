Mets' meltdown interruption: Mike Tro...

Mets' meltdown interruption: Mike Trout comes to Citi Field

The timing will be optimal only to those Mets fans who have arrived at acceptance, the last of the five stages of grief: The Greatest Baseball Show on Earth will accompany his Angels to Flushing for a three-game series starting Friday night. Fresh off their miserable 0-6 road trip, and with a seven-game losing streak overall, the Mets must stop their bleeding by stopping Trout, the American League Most Valuable Player of 2014 and 2016 and the AL MVP runner-up in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

