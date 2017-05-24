Mets activate C Travis d'Arnaud, put ...

Mets activate C Travis d'Arnaud, put LHP Tommy Milone on DL

17 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

The Mets have activated catcher Travis d'Arnaud from the disabled list and placed pitcher Tommy Milone on the 10-day DL with a sprained left knee. FILE - This May 21, 2017 file photo shows New York Mets starting pitcher Tommy Milone winding up during an interleague baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in New York. The Mets have placed Milone on the 10-day DL with a sprained left knee.

