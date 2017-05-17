Maybin, Pujols rally Angels past Whit...

Maybin, Pujols rally Angels past White Sox 7-6 in 11 innings

Cameron Maybin had a career-high five hits, including a tying double in the 11th inning, and Albert Pujols singled home the winning run moments later to give the Los Angeles Angels a 7-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox

Chicago, IL

