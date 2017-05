Martinez's Homer Lifts Tigers Over Angels 4-3

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Camarillo Teen Touches A City By Taking His Grandmother To Her First Prom For Michael Ganczewski, the choice of date was a no-brainer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.