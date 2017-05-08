Lowrie gives A's 3rd straight walk-of...

Lowrie gives A's 3rd straight walk-off win, 3-2 over Angels

12 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Jed Lowrie hit his second home run of the game with two outs in the 11th inning and the A's beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Monday night for their third straight walk-off win. "It certainly never gets old," manager Bob Melvin said.

