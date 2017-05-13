Los Angeles Angels shut down Detroit Tigers behind Matt Shoemaker
Shoemaker threw six scoreless innings, Luis Valbuena and Mike Trout homered, and the Los Angeles Angels cruised to a 7-0 victory over the Tigers on Friday night at Angel Stadium. Shoemaker gave up just three hits, struck out seven and walked one while making 94 pitches.
