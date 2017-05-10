Leading Off: Trout has his legs, Arch...

Leading Off: Trout has his legs, Archer vs Carrasco

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

After missing over a week with a hamstring issue, Mike Trout is back in full force for the Angels. He's homered in three straight games for the third time in his career, giving him 11 for the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16) Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16) Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,526 • Total comments across all topics: 281,015,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC