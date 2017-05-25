Leading Off: Cubs stage 'Anchorman' t...

Leading Off: Cubs stage 'Anchorman' trip, Pujols nears 600

With his Chicago Cubs hovering just over .500, manager Joe Maddon is borrowing inspiration from the Channel 4 news team: new suits! The Cubs will sport "Anchorman" themed outfits when they leave Chicago for Los Angeles to begin a road trip that will also take them through San Diego, site of Will Ferrell's comedy about a local news station.

Chicago, IL

