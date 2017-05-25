Leading Off: Cubs stage 'Anchorman' trip, Pujols nears 600
LEADING OFF: Cubs stage "Anchorman" trip, Pujols nears 600 LEADING OFF: Cubs stage "Anchorman" trip, Pujols nears 600 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qYXGyw Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols connects for a two-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Erasmo Ramirez during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. With his Chicago Cubs hovering just over .500, manager Joe Maddon is borrowing inspiration from the Channel 4 news team: new suits! The Cubs will sport "Anchorman" themed outfits when they leave Chicago for Los Angeles to begin a road trip that will also take them through San Diego, site of Will Ferrell's comedy about a local news station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC