LA Angelsa Yunel Escobar out 2-4 weeks with strained hamstring

ANAHEIM >> The Angels will be without Yunel Escobar, their primary third baseman and leadoff hitter, for up to a month after an MRI exam Sunday revealed a Grade 1 strain in his left hamstring. The team announced that Escobar will be placed on the 10-day disabled list and can expect a 2-4 week timetable for recovery.

