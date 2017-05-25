JC Ramirez shuts down Marlins en rout...

JC Ramirez shuts down Marlins en route to 5-2 Angels victory

Behind yet another dominant outing by JC Ramirez, the Angels managed to take the second game of their series against the Marlins by a 5-2 margin. Ramirez permitted just one unearned run in 7 masterful innings, punching out three and allowing seven hits.

