J.D. Martinez's 2nd homer lifts Tigers over Angels 4-3

For the first time since last September, J.D. Martinez stepped on home plate, smacked his chest a few times with his right hand and then looked up, pointing to the sky. Martinez powered up in just his second game of the season, hitting his second homer of the game in the ninth inning to lift the Tigers over the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.