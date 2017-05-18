Houston ace Keuchel placed on DL with pinched nerve in neck
In this Friday, May 5, 2017, file photo, Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel walks toward the dugout after the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, in Anaheim, Calif. The Astros have placed Keuchel on the 10-day disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck.
