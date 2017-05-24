Former Oriole joins York Revolution
Former Orioles infielder signs with York Revolution A longtime major leaguer, who once played with the Baltimore Orioles, is the newest addition to the York Revolution. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/sports/baseball/york-revolution/2017/05/24/former-orioles-infielder-signs-york-revolution/102111634/ The team announced Wednesday that it has signed infielder Alexi Casilla, who played with the Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles.
