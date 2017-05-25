ESPN Insider: Who are baseball's best...

ESPN Insider: Who are baseball's best defensive infielders?

17 hrs ago Read more: Halos Heaven

A short overview for who has no access to the premium content: 10. Paul Goldschmidt 9. Ian Kinsler 8. Manny Machado 7. Francisco Lindor 6. Javier Baez 5. Brandon Crawford 4. Nolan Arenado 3. Nick Ahmed 2. Addison Russell 1. Andrelton Simmons, SS, Los Angeles Angels: Since he first reached the majors in 2012, Simmons has redefined expectations for what a defender can do. That season, he was a midseason call-up but still managed to save the Braves 19 runs, second-most at the position, in his 49 games played.

Chicago, IL

