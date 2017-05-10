Escobar hits 3-run homer, drives in 4...

Escobar hits 3-run homer, drives in 4 as Angels top A's 7-3

19 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The Los Angeles Angels cleared the fences and provided manager Mike Scioscia with some encouraging signs for an offense that has been far from consistent. Yunel Escobar hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs, Albert Pujols and Ben Revere added solo shots and the Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Tuesday night.

