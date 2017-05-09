Escobar Hits 3-Run Homer, Drives In 4 As Angels Top A's, 7-3

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Pizza Joint Owner Accused Of Putting Camera In Women's Restroom Bahram Javaherian admitted he put it there and even recorded himself doing it, police say.

