Eight Men In

Down 3-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, the White Sox proceeded to score a mind-boggling eight runs in the frame to pound the Padres, 9-3, capture their second straight victory and win the three-game home series two games to one. Having departed Chicago on a winning note, the White Sox head out on a 10-game western road trip.

