Doug Fister Agrees to Terms with Los Angeles Angels After Season with Astros

Veteran pitcher Doug Fister signed with the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday after going through the offseason without finding a deal. Chris Cotillo of SB Nation's MLB Daily Dish blog reported the news.

