Doolittle "encouraged" by shoulder diagnosis

Oakland Athletics' Sean Doolittle pitches in 8th inning of 4-2 win over Anaheim Angels during A's home opener at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, April 3, 2017. Oakland Athletics' Sean Doolittle pitches in 8th inning of 4-2 win over Anaheim Angels during A's home opener at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, April 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.