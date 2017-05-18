DeGrom dominates early, survives rocky 7th to end Mets' skid

Jacob deGrom dominated until dealing with discomfort in his throwing hand in the seventh, then escaped a no-out, bases-loaded jam that inning to help the New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Friday night and snap a seven-game losing streak. After multiple visits by Mets coaches and a trainer, DeGrom survived the seventh with a strikeout, a juggling catch by shortstop Jose Reyes and Cameron Maybin's flyout.

