Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice: Lineup picks, strategy for Tuesday, May 16

It's rare to see a daily fantasy baseball lineup with Paul Goldschmidt, Mike Trout, and Bryce Harper, but there's a realistic way to do that tonight. Check out our DFS strategy and optimal lineup picks for May 16. Star power and a D-backs stack are the main components of our daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for Tuesday, with Paul Goldschmidt, Bryce Harper, and Mike Trout headlining this FanDuel GPP roster.

