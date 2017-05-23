Cobb shows more flashes of the past
"Alex, he was phenomenal," Rays manager Kevin Cash. "He gives up two solo home runs [in the first] ... then he kicked it in gear and gave us every opportunity to come back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Devil Rays.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC