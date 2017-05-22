Cam Bedrosian ready to get on the mound

Cam Bedrosian ready to get on the mound

Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

NEW YORK >> Cam Bedrosian is about to take a key step toward the end of what has been a longer-than-expected stint on the disabled list. Bedrosian is scheduled to throw off a mound today, Manager Mike Scioscia said.

Chicago, IL

