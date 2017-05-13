Bryce Harper's future isn't clearer w...

Bryce Harper's future isn't clearer with new Nationals deal

9 hrs ago

Bryce Harper will make $21,625,000 next season, plus another $1 million if he wins National League MVP. That comes thanks to an unusual, record-setting agreement between the 2015 MVP and the Washington Nationals announced Saturday.

